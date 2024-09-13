IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $174.90

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.09). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.13), with a volume of 138,192 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £164.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.81.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

