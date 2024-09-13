IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 985.40 ($12.89).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.93) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.38) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

IGG opened at GBX 960.50 ($12.56) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 920.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 816.48. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 995.25 ($13.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,232.05, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 32.64 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,897.44%.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.90), for a total value of £210,100.80 ($274,749.31). 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

