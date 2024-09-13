Ignition Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.02 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $78,430.20 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $60,206.66 or 0.99382771 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00259674 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,099.27997499. The last known price of Ignition is 57,886.75864981 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $248,830.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.