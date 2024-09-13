IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.59

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

IHI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. IHI had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHI Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

