Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.70

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 40,135 shares traded.

Ilika Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £41.83 million, a PE ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.61.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

