Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Immuneering stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

