Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Leerink Partners currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Immunic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunic

Immunic Stock Down 2.0 %

IMUX stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,266,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.