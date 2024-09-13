Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

