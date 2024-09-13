INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 2.6%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 65,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 131,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

INmune Bio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Insider Activity at INmune Bio

In other INmune Bio news, Director Scott Juda bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,553.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in INmune Bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading

