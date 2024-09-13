Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 123.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.26. 185,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,158. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

