Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 61.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $210,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

KAPR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.