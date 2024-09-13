Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.