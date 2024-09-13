Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,285.16 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,444 ($31.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.16 ($10,834.52).
Diageo Trading Up 3.0 %
DGE opened at GBX 2,506 ($32.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,474.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,670.18. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,268.50 ($42.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Diageo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,106.87%.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
