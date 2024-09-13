Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,285.16 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,444 ($31.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.16 ($10,834.52).

Diageo Trading Up 3.0 %

DGE opened at GBX 2,506 ($32.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,474.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,670.18. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,268.50 ($42.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,106.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.62) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.23) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.85) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,008 ($39.34).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

