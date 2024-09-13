Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.90 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,500.00 ($29,666.67).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 20,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.03 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,500.00 ($120,333.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
