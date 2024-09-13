Insider Buying: Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Insider Purchases A$26,478.35 in Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Free Report) insider Peter Stephens purchased 155,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,478.35 ($17,652.23).

Etherstack Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45.

Etherstack Company Profile

Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, licensing, and sale of mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Asian countries. Its technology enables push-to-talk (PTT) communications; and advanced digital land mobile radio (LMR), and cellular and satellite networks.

