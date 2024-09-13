Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Buys $106,250.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) COO Anthony M. Aisquith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,497,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ONEW opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,781,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

