Insider Buying: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Acquires 8,194 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 8,194 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $20,894.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,897.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Maged Shenouda bought 24,120 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,154.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

RLMD opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 847,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

