Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) President Sells 2,508 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Britton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00.

BLBD traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 330,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Blue Bird by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $7,279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

