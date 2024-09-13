Insider Selling: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Insider Sells 924 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) insider Taylor Sandison sold 924 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $10,755.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,067 shares in the company, valued at $268,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,061. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 109.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CDTX Free Report ) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDTX

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.