Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $39,867.78 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,783.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $9,144.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 638 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $11,484.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of -0.24. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

