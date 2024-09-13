Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,478.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,919,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,133,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

