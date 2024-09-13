Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) COO Sells $49,093.50 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $49,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,349.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $29.01 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a PE ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 0.47.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in FRP by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

