Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) COO Sells $49,093.50 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $49,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,349.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FRP Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $29.01 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a PE ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 0.47.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
