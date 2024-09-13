Insider Selling: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) VP Sells 395,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Globalstar Price Performance
GSAT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
