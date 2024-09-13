Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Sells $30,456.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 243,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $157.58.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

