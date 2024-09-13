Insider Selling: Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells 16,288 Shares of Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mannatech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTEX opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mannatech, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.