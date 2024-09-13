Insider Selling: Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Sells $346,970.00 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $346,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andy Brailo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $90,038.90.

Premier Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Premier stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Premier

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.