Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) EVP Sells $286,846.16 in Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

CLX stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

