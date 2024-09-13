Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) CEO Sells 75,385 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GAP Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $21.21. 5,577,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.