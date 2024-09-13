Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells 101,574 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40.

Toast Stock Up 0.4 %

TOST stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 4,963,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,587. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $179,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

