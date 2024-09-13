Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells 3,614 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,272 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $186,994.80.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after buying an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.