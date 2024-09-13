Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $197.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Leerink Partners from $167.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.85.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $203.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.07 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.