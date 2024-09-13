Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Short Interest Update

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intchains Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ICG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 16,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,552. Intchains Group has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $463.34 million, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intchains Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

