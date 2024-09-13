Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INTV remained flat at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

