International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $214.97 and last traded at $214.55. Approximately 967,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,204,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $197.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

