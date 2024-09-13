International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Up 151.3% in August

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in International General Insurance by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International General Insurance by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ IGIC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.23. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International General Insurance

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.