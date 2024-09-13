International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. International Paper makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $792,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,400 shares of company stock worth $782,856 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.