Internet Computer Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and approximately $72.60 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.20 or 0.00014156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00041288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,380,986 coins and its circulating supply is 469,900,169 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

