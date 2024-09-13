Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is First Turn Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

First Turn Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,636 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up 3.9% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 962.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after buying an additional 209,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,778 shares of company stock worth $14,892,738. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

