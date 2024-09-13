Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $16.80. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 21,042 shares traded.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

