Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $16.80. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 21,042 shares traded.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.
Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
