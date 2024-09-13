Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Down 58.4% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

