Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Down 58.4% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
