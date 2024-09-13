Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Gap Up to $38.10

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $39.19. Invesco Solar ETF shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 254,678 shares trading hands.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

