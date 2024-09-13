Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $74.90. 38,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $552.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.