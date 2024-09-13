Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 448255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

