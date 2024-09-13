Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 13th (ARE, ARR, ASAI, ASH, AZN, CPRI, CUBE, DAKT, FULC, GRMN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 13th:
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.00.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $181.00.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.
Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.
