Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 13th (ARE, ARR, ASAI, ASH, AZN, CPRI, CUBE, DAKT, FULC, GRMN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 13th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.00.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $9.10 price target on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $181.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.