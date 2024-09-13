Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Edison International (EIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) recently:

9/12/2024 – Edison International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $82.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 24.3% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,015,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

