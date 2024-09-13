Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for J. M. Smucker (SJM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) recently:

9/6/2024 – J. M. Smucker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating.

8/29/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – J. M. Smucker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2024 – J. M. Smucker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

