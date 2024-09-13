Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 22,648 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 13,574 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDFN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,755,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 445,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

