Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.85.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

