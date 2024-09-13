ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Trading 30% Higher

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 88,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 67,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ioneer Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

