Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Stock Price Down 3%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 4,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

Further Reading

